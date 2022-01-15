NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s current price.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NGMS opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NeoGames by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 1,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

