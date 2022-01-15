State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.70

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.70 and last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 2808182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

