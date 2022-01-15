Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.