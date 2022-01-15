Truist Securities Cuts NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGMS. Truist cut their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $541.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NeoGames by 215.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 1,932.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

