Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.