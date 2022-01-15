Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.