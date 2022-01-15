Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, raised Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

AXU stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $9,971,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $375,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

