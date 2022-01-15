Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rises By 234.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RVPH opened at $2.03 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

