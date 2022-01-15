New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 127.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 33.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.21 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

