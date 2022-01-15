New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,246 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,187,962 shares of company stock valued at $111,435,942. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

