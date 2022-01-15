Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SACH opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

