SG Americas Securities LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

TPIC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

