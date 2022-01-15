SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $566,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $962,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 13.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.61 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

