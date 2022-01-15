SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,636 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

