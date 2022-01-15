iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

