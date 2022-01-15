SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Haynes International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Haynes International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $525.01 million, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $95.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

