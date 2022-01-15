Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BADFF. upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

