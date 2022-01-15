Ventyx Biosciences Inc Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

