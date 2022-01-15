U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000.

Several brokerages have commented on USCB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday.

U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

