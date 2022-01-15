Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nautilus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

