Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.