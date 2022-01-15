Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

