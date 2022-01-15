SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,533 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,553,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $13.08 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

