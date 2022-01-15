Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

