Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

