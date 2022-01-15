Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

