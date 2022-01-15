Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,128 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34.

