Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 982 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

