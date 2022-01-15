Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

IDHD opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.