Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,112 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,614 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 534.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 388,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 327,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 254,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $27.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

