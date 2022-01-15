Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

