Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ANNX opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.19. Annexon has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 191.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

