Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 132.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

