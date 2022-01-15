Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “
ALTO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.