Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

