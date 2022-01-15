AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. AerSale has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AerSale by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

