Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

NYSE:ECC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $453.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

