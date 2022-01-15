James William Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

