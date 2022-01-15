Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $39,429,420.80 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,818.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

