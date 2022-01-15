Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPDI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (XPDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.