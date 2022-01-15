WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.