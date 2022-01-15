Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.