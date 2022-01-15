AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

