ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. It’s top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies that are currently underway. The company plans to file for Nuplazid label expansion in first quarter 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will boost sales in days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback, wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

