Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.82. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

