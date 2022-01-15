$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $23.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $97.94 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.56 million, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

