Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRSA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

