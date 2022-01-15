FY2023 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Lifted by Analyst

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STKS. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 92.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

