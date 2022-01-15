Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 million, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.64. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry L. Guy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

