Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Down 56.1% in December

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 150,747 shares during the last quarter.

TSIB stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

