Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

FIGS stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last quarter.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.