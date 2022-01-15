National Bank Financial Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

